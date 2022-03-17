Live

Britney Spears appears to have deactivated her Instagram account, just one day after taking a swipe at her father for “stripping” her of her womanhood.

Fans of the pop star noticed that Spears’ Instagram page, which had more than 40 million followers, had abruptly vanished on Thursday morning (local time).

A message from Instagram – “sorry, this page isn’t available” – was all that greeted fans.

The apparent deactivation comes a day after Spears, 41, published a scathing post about her father, Jamie, who became her conservator in 2008.

“The first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget,” she wrote.

“He said sit down in that chair, we’re going to have a talk. He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me,” said Spears.

“I was never the same.”

Spears has used her Instagram page to regularly update fans on her life and particularly her long-running battle to end her iron-clad conservatorship, which was lifted in November 2021.

Since the end of the 13-year-long conservatorship, Spears had frequently shared photos of her holidays, videos of her dance practice and more information about her time under the conservatorship.

There has been speculation that a recent series of racy photos – featuring a near-naked Spears at the beach – might spurred Instagram into deactivating her page because it violated the platform’s guidelines.

However, TMZ is reporting that Instagram did not remove the page, meaning it was deactivated by Spears herself, or someone else with access to it.

The star’s TikTok and Twitter accounts remain active, though Spears has not posted on either for several weeks.

Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has not commented on the latest move. He remains active on his own Instagram page.

Not the first time

There’s no telling if Spears’ latest deactivation is temporary or permanent.

Spears last deactivated her Instagram in September to celebrate her engagement, she confirmed on Twitter.

While it looks like fans won’t be hearing from Spears on Instagram anytime soon, the star recently secured a multimillion-dollar book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster.

Spears will reportedly be paid as much as US$15 million ($21 million) in exchange for opening up about her 13-year conservatorship and the highs and lows of her music career, and troubles with her family.

Spears had written in a separate post the same week that she does not want anyone’s sympathy following the end of the conservatorship.

“Don’t ever pity me. I don’t want to be loved. I want to be feared,” she captioned an image of herself in a black two-piece outfit.

“Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of, so take your pity and go f–k yourselves.”