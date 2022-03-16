Rod Stewart performs pothole public service

Live

Music legend Rod Stewart has taken up his own form of public service, trading the microphone for a high-vis best and shovel to repair long-standing potholes.

The 77-year-old singer posted videos of himself on Instagram shovelling gravel near his home in Harlow, Essex, after claiming people were “bashing their cars up” driving on the riddled road.

Sir Rod was filmed showing off the state of the road, taking a DIY approach to the local government’s poor road maintenance with a group of friends.

He told his 1.1 million followers on Instagram the road had been like this for “ages”, posting two videos with the caption: “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul”.

The Hard Road singer said he was fixing the potholes because “no one can be bothered to do it”.

He claimed it had needed repair “for ages”.

“The other day there was an ambulance with a burst tyre, my Ferrari can’t go through here at all, so me and the boys thought we’d come do it ourselves,” Sir Rod said.

“We are filling in the holes ourselves while millions and millions of pounds are being spent on the M11 [motorway].”

The post has received more than 89,000 likes and spurred local council members into action.

According to the BBC, the Essex County Council inspected the potholes since Sir Rod’s videos were posted, and confirmed the road “wasn’t the condition it should be in”.

Council boss Kevin Bentley said patching work would be done on the road in April, before it was resurfaced in July.

An Essex County Council member also warned people against repairing roads, implying Sir Rod could be liable for accidents.