Whoopi Goldberg suspended for Holocaust comments

Actor Whoopi Goldberg has been booted from her lucrative hit TV show for a fortnight after making shocking comments about the Holocaust, claiming it “was not about race”.

The US TV personality sparked outrage when she claimed on The View on Monday that the Nazi genocide of six million Jewish people before and during World War II involved “two white groups of people”.

The discussion led to a backlash against the 66-year-old Oscar-winning actress, forcing Goldberg to post an apology on Twitter.

But it wasn’t enough. On Tuesday (local time) ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Goldberg had been suspended from the show for two weeks.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Ms Godwin said in a statement.

Goldberg is estimated to earn up to $US6 million ($8.5 million) annually for her role on the hit talk show.

“While Whoopi has apologised, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Ms Godwin said.

“The entire ABC News organisation stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

The controversy arose after Goldberg responded to a discussion about a US school’s decision to ban a novel based on Nazi concentration camps during WWII.

The book, Maus, depicts Jewish people as mice and Nazis as cats. The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel was banned by a Tennessee school board late last month because it deemed its profanity, nudity and depiction of suicide inappropriate for 13-year-old students.

“I’m surprised that’s what made you uncomfortable, the fact that there was some nudity,” Goldberg told her View co-hosts. Tweet from @WhoopiGoldberg

“I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of six million people, but that didn’t bother you?