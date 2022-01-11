Live

New details have emerged surrounding the unexpected death of comedian Bob Saget, with the release of his autopsy and an emergency call made after his death.

“America’s dad” was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Monday (Australian time).

Orange County Sheriff’s Office elaborated on the Saget’s passing on Tuesday, releasing more details leading up to the 65-year-old actor’s mysterious death at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, Grande Lakes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death remains unknown.

According to an Orange Country Police report seen by US media outlets, family members of Saget reportedly contacted hotel security to “check on his well-being” after failed attempts to contact the father of three.

Saget was “due to check out” that morning, having returned from performing a show earlier in the night.

The police report quotes a member of the hotel security team who entered the ninth-floor room after “his family had been unable to get a hold of him”.

Security received no response from several knocks and attempts to gain entry, the report said.

Saget was found with his “left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen”.

The Full House actor was declared dead at 4.18pm on Sunday (local time).

On Tuesday, local police also released the emergency call detailing the moment a hotel worker found Saget inside his suite, reporting an “unresponsive guest in a room” who had “no pulse” and was “not breathing”.

“Mr Saget was ‘cold to the touch, yellow and clammy’,” the report states. “He checked for breathing and a pulse but none were detected.”

An autopsy performed on the late comedian has found nothing untoward in Saget’s death.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Orange County coroner’s office reported on Tuesday.

“Our condolences go out to Mr Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

The new details emerged as Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, told American media she was in shock at her husband’s untimely death.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Rizzo, who is described as a ‘lifestyle expert’, said.

“I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

Rizzo, who hosts a digital series called Eat Travel Rock TV, married Saget in 2018.

He was previously married to screenwriter and former lawyer Sharri Kramer, with whom he had daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the family said in a statement on Sunday.

Days before Saget’s death, Rizzo posted an Instagram reel recapping her 2021 highlights with Saget.

“Another year of fun with this one … sorry December got a bit lazy,” she wrote.

Saget replied: “I was there all year!!”

After his death was announced, fans left heartfelt comments on the video.

“I can’t believe he’s gone. I’m so sorry,” one person wrote.

“Sending you love. I’m so sorry for your loss,” another said.

“I’m glad you have this to remember him,” a third wrote.