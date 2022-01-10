Comic Bob Saget found dead in hotel room

Live

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom Full House, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, at age 65.

The cause of Saget’s death was unclear. Emergency responders found the actor unresponsive on Sunday afternoon in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said.

Saget, 65, had just started a comedy tour and performed near Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. In his last Instagram post, he reflected on the “really nice audience” and “lots of positivity.”

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight,” he wrote. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995, and also on a sequel called Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. In the show, Tanner shared his home with his three daughters, his brother-in-law and best friend.

The actor also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

In contrast to his wholesome TV image, Saget’s stand-up act delivered raunchier adult-oriented comedy. He also played a parody of himself in a recurring role on the HBO series Entourage.

John Stamos, Saget’s co-star on Full House, said he was “broken” and “gutted” by Saget’s death.

“I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Comedian Jon Stewart called Saget “just the funniest and nicest” in a tweet on Sunday.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander said Saget “was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of ‘a good egg'”.

Saget also lent his voice to CBS comedy series How I Met Your Mother, narrating the show’s nine seasons as ‘future Ted’.

HIMYM show co-creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas paid homage to Saget online.

“There was simply no better guy … I can’t think of anyone whose memory will be more of a blessing,” said Bays.

“I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind,” wrote Thomas.

“We cast a different actor’s voice to be Future Ted because we liked the idea of Future You telling Past You that it’s all gonne [sic] be OK,” he wrote.

“The ups…the downs…you will make it through…thanks for telling us Bob… and making us feel that it’s true.”

Actress Kat Dennings, who starred in short-lived sitcom Raising Dad alongside Saget and Brie Larson, paid tribute to the comic.

“Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective,” she tweeted.

Dennings tweeted a sweet throwback image along with her condolences.

“He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss.”

Frequent collaborator and friend Ken Jeong shared his grief on Twitter.

“Everyone loved him in the community. EVERYONE,” said Jeong.

“If you did even a small favor for him he would be so grateful and appreciative even it wasn’t much.

In tears typing this, he was that genuine and the world should know that. Love you @bobsaget.”

Dirty Work co-star Adam Sandler also shared a tribute to Saget.

“Great man. Funny as hell. Such a nice person. Love to Bob and his whole family.”

Sandler shared an on-set image of Saget and another Dirty Work co-star, Norm Macdonald, who passed away in September 2021 after a private battle with leukaemia.

The local medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of Saget’s death, the sheriff’s department said.