Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID

Australian actor and singer Hugh Jackman says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Jackman, 53, shared a post on Twitter and Instagram confirming the news.

He had been starring in The Music Man on Broadway in New York and organisers announced all performances were cancelled through to January 1 following the news.

“I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID,” the actor said in a shared video.

“My symptoms are like a cold … a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I’m fine. I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage.

“Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind,” Jackman said.

The Wolverine star received an outpouring of love on social media with many wishing him a speedy recovery.

– AAP