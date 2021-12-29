Entertainment Celebrity Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID
Updated:
Live

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID

Hugh Jackman announced in a video on Twitter he had tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australian actor and singer Hugh Jackman says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Jackman, 53, shared a post on Twitter and Instagram confirming the news.

He had been starring in The Music Man on Broadway in New York and organisers announced all performances were cancelled through to January 1 following the news.

“I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID,” the actor said in a shared video.

“My symptoms are like a cold … a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I’m fine. I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage.

“Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind,” Jackman said.

The Wolverine star received an outpouring of love on social media with many wishing him a speedy recovery.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Stats Guy Christmas
The Stats Guy: Mappy Christmas! 10 festive and silly maps teach us about Christmas
good news
Here are some good news stories from 2021
COVID
COVID tried but couldn’t entirely wreck Christmas for millions of Australians
Ethereum EVs Alan Kohler
Alan Kohler: Follow the money for the lasting story of 2021
auspol
Confusion, mice, Craig Kelly and jab gibe: Some of Auspol’s weirdest moments of 2021
Fisk TV
Fisk returns as swag of homegrown TV shows reignite our world of entertainment in 2022