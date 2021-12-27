Entertainment Celebrity Director, producer Jean-Marc Vallée dies
Live

Director, producer Jean-Marc Vallée dies

Jean-Marc Vallée
Director, producer and Emmy award winner Jean-Marc Vallée has died aged 58. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series Big Little Lies and whose 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died aged 58.

His representative Bumble Ward said on Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.

Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

He directed Emily Blunt in 2009’s The Young Victoria and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after Dallas Buyers Club, featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Scott Morrison
Michael Pascoe: The aged will spend Christmas in solitary, thanks to Morrison and Perrottet
Ethereum EVs Alan Kohler
Alan Kohler: Follow the money for the lasting story of 2021
Pope Francis urges the faithful to work for the poor and workplace safety
auspol
Confusion, mice, Craig Kelly and jab gibe: Some of Auspol’s weirdest moments of 2021
Chaos the world over: Thousands of Christmas flights cancelled
Supermaxi fleet aims to foil Ichi Ban’s bid for consecutive Sydney to Hobart victories