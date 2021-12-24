Live

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the first photo of baby Lilibet as they wished supporters a “happy holiday season and prosperous New Year”.

The family portrait and festive greeting was issued by email from their Archewell Foundation established in 2020.

It’s the first publicly released image of the couple’s six-month daughter Lilibet who was born in June and named for the Queen’s nickname.

The portrait by Alexi Lubomirski shows the happy family wearing jeans, with a barefoot Harry and young Archie.

Smiling Lilibet is dressed in a white gown with her feet dangling as Meghan holds her above and looks adoringly at the giggling child.

Archie sits on his dad’s lap with his face turned to the side.

The image was taken at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California.

The card sent from Archewell was titled ‘Happy Holidays’ and included the message: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

It goes on to say the couple had made donations “on your behalf” to seven organisations that are dedicated to families including Team Rubicon, Paid Leave For All, Human First Coalition and Marshall Plan for Moms.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili”.

The photographer Alexi Lubomirski has previously captured the royals as an engaged couple, on their wedding day and married.

He posted a copy of the image to Instagram and said the shoot was “one of those rare and special projects that one is fortunate enough to be a part of”.

“To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour,” he wrote.

“Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries, will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography, is when I am able to photograph “love” in some form or another.

“This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience, and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture.”

One of the recipients of a donation, Team Rubicon, shared the card on Twitter and said they were honoured to be featured.

“We’re grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families into communities across the country,” wrote Team Rubicon.

“Our team was thrilled to have the opportunity to meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year at one of the sites we supported, Task Force Liberty, in New Jersey.

“Afghan family resettlement is a deeply personal mission for our volunteers and with this generous donation, it is our privilege to be able to support them as they transition into their new homes in the new year.”