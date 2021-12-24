Live

A fourth woman has accused Sex And The City actor Chris Noth of sexual assault.

Noth, 67, who is best known for his role as Mr Big in the hit TV series and spin-off And Just Like That, was previously accused of assaulting three women.

He has vehemently denied two of those allegations, saying they were “categorically false” and that the encounters were consensual. He is yet to comment publicly on the third.

On Thursday (US time), musician Lisa Gentile became the fourth woman to accuse Noth of sexual assault, laying out her accusations in a detailed statement.

Gentile, 54, said she met Noth at New York City’s DaMarino Restaurant in 1998. Early in 2002, she alleges he asked to come up to her apartment after giving her a ride home. Once there, Gentile said the actor kissed her and “forcibly” pulled her against him.

“He was slobbering all over me,” she said.

“I quickly became uncomfortable. Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt.

“I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop him. I kept pushing his hands down while he was pushing mine up. I was trying to get him to stop.”

Gentile claimed she had pushed Noth off her and shouted “No, I don’t want this”. She said he became “extremely angry” and abused her.

“He stormed out of my apartment,” she said.

She also claimed Noth called her the next day and warned that he would “ruin her career” and have her “blacklisted”.

“I was afraid to come forward because of Mr Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career,” she said.

“I am speaking out now in support of the other … women who have courageously come forward before me.”

The allegations made so far

Gentile’s allegations come after three women came forward following Noth’s appearance in the SATC spinoff show And Just Like That.

One woman, known only by the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile company where Noth and other celebrities regularly did business when he allegedly assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

Another woman, known as Lily, said she was 25 and working as a waitress at a New York nightclub when she met Noth in 2015.

She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment.

Last week, a third woman, given the pseudonym Ava, told media outlet Daily Beast that Noth assaulted her while she was working in a New York City restaurant in 2010.

Los Angeles police have said there is currently no investigation into the incidents.

Noth’s only public response to the growing allegations has been a short statement after the first two women spoke out.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Earlier this week, his SATC co-stars released a joint statement. They said they were “deeply saddened” by the allegations but praised the women for speaking out.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in the hit US show, acknowledged the difficulty of sharing the “painful experiences”.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the trio posted on social media.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.

“We know it must be a very difficult thing for them to do and we commend them for it.”

Triple-hit

The fallout from the allegations has already caused havoc for North. He has reportedly lost a $US12 million ($16.9 million) deal with beverage company Entertainment Arts Research, which was about to buy his tequila brand, Ambhar.

The company’s CEO said it “doesn’t make sense” to go ahead, given the accusations.

Noth was also dropped from CBS crime series The Equalizer, and by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency.

Fitness brand Peloton and its collaborator, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, have also wiped a campaign featuring Noth from their social media channels.

The star’s wife of nine years, Tara Wilson, has been seen in public only once since the allegations emerged. She did not appear to be wearing her wedding ring.