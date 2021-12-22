Embarrassing error behind Sophie Monk’s ocean rescue

Live

Love Island host Sophie Monk and her fiance Joshua Gross have been rescued after a boat trip went embarrassingly wrong.

Monk documented the rescue on her Instagram on Wednesday.

It came after she and Mr Gross headed out for a day on the water on the NSW central coast – but forgot to get fuel for their boat first.

That left them stranded at sea. Fortunately, Marine Rescue NSW were quick to save the couple, towing them and new puppy Bluey back to shore.

Monk, 42, even snapped a shot with her rescuers once she was back on dry land.

The former Beauty and the Geek host got engaged to Mr Gross – who is a 41-year-old neurosurgical robotics consultant – last January.

In July, she revealed their unorthodox first meeting in 2018. Monk told radio’s Kyle & Jackie O show that she was on a business class flight and – after a few champagnes – leaned in for a kiss with the “random” man sitting next to her.

“He was so charming and funny and he had no idea what I did,” she said.

She told the radio hosts the move was out of character, and she would “never” normally approach, let alone kiss, a fellow passenger during a flight. Nonetheless, it sparked some chemistry between the pair.

“I just sat down and he had a sense of humour and I was like, ‘Oh how relieving, sitting next to someone you can have a chat with’,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Good sense of humour, hard worker’… it just happened.”

The couple are reportedly planning a “pretty low-key wedding”.