As the world began to stir after the deep COVID-19 sleep, all the celebrity red-carpet performances throughout this year reminded us of the importance of the fine balance between glamour, good taste and making a statement.

American rapper Cardi B wins first prize for her consistently stunning – and sometimes outrageous – costume choices that defined her celebrity style in 2021.

She brought container loads of costumes to the red carpet for Paris Fashion Week, shone in studs and spikes, wore a gold mask, shone like a diamond and simply rocked the mohawk at the end of the year at the American Music Awards in November.

Sharing the podium in second place were the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and US model Kendall Jenner, for their stunning gowns, accessories and overall style.

Marie Claire wrote on October 11: “Headlines all over the world expounded on Kate’s gorgeous look – how she stole the show, how she looked ‘extra royal’ and how she radiated a Princess Diana vibe.”

The bronze medal, of course, goes to Lady Gaga, who had more costume changes this year than ever before (and that’s saying something), thanks to her starring role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

The hits

The colour purple reigned supreme

The greys know a thing or two about style

Masks were very much a part of the year

Jewellery accessories as an outfit was apparently a thing

The misses, mistakes and moments of madness