What we loved, and, what were they thinking? Let’s walk the red carpet hits and misses of 2021

Billie Eilish's breathtaking Oscar de la Renta gown was a nod to old Hollywood at the Met Gala. Photo: Getty
As the world began to stir after the deep COVID-19 sleep, all the celebrity red-carpet performances throughout this year reminded us of the importance of the fine balance between glamour, good taste and making a statement.

American rapper Cardi B wins first prize for her consistently stunning – and sometimes outrageous – costume choices that defined her celebrity style in 2021.

She brought container loads of costumes to the red carpet for Paris Fashion Week, shone in studs and spikes, wore a gold mask, shone like a diamond and simply rocked the mohawk at the end of the year at the American Music Awards in November.

Sharing the podium in second place were the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and US model Kendall Jenner, for their stunning gowns, accessories and overall style.

Marie Claire wrote on October 11: “Headlines all over the world expounded on Kate’s gorgeous look – how she stole the show, how she looked ‘extra royal’ and how she radiated a Princess Diana vibe.”

The bronze medal, of course, goes to Lady Gaga, who had more costume changes this year than ever before (and that’s saying something), thanks to her starring role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

All eyes were on the Duchess as she arrived for the James Bond premiere in London on September 29 wearing a stunning Jenny Packham gown. Photo: Getty

The hits

It was sheer, yes, but Kendall Jenner’s embellished gown with glittering rhinestones was a masterpiece for the Met Gala this year. The model’s see-through curve-skimming dress was a look inspired by famed Givenchy muse Audrey Hepburn’s dress, which she wore in My Fair Lady. Photo: Getty
Halle Berry wore a bob and a stunning mauve Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown to the 93rd annual Academy Awards in April. She went full glam. Photo: Getty
A pregnant Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet for her Armageddon thriller Don’t Look Up on December 5. Photo: Getty

The colour purple reigned supreme

Lady Gaga in head-to-toe purple for the House of Gucci world premiere in London on November 9. She had fishnet stockings, her signature high boots, and purple eyeshadow. Photo: Getty
Actor and television host Whoopi Goldberg loved every minute wearing this custom Valentino cape, dress and gloves, created especially for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Photo: Getty
Laverne Cox at the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 7 in Santa Monica. Real purple feathers. Photo: Getty
Galilea Montijo rocks purple at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18 in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty

The greys know a thing or two about style

Andie MacDowell at the sixth annual InStyle Awards on November 15 in LA. She caused a stir earlier at the Cannes Film Festival on the red carpet with her salt-and-pepper hair. She’s embracing it, telling Vogue it was time for her to make the transition. Photo: Getty
Jamie Lee Curtis at the Venice Film Festival in September. She stopped dyeing her hair four years ago after deciding she wanted to stop putting burning chemicals on her head. Photo: Getty

Masks were very much a part of the year

Who’s there? Rapper Cardi B rocked a bizarre golden mask on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in November.
Under that black shroud is definitely American singer songwriter Erykah Badu, 50, whose vocals are often compared to Billie Holiday’s. Photo: Getty
In Paris on October 5 during the ‘Love Brings Love’ show. Photo: Getty
Kim Kardashian in all black. Literally. Yes, we’ve fact-checked it’s her at the Met Gala in New York on September 13. Photo: Getty

Jewellery accessories as an outfit was apparently a thing

The Great‘s Elle Fanning at the sixth Annual InStyle Awards on November 15. Don’t ask why, but she wore a gold-plated Balmain metal crop top embellished with large, oval-shaped crystals. The metal was melded into twists to resemble a chain and tied around her neck like a halter top. Photo: Getty

The misses, mistakes and moments of madness

At least ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were happy, and he was warm in a doona, at the Costume Institute Benefit – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13. Photo: Getty
Kim Petras loves animals, so much so she wore a … Photo: Getty
Rapper Lil Nas X gets a special mention at the end of the credits for his costume changes on the red carpet. It started with a velvet gown, then an homage to C-3PO, and finally a gold fishnet all-in-one suit at the Met Gala in September. Photo: Getty

