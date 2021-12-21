Chris Noth loses $17 million deal over third allegation

Live

Sex and the City star Chris Noth has lost out on a multimillion-dollar deal and been dumped by a TV network after being accused of historical sexual assaults.

Mere weeks after his reprisal of Mr Big in the SATC reboot, And Just Like That, Noth’s tequila brand, Ambhar, was set to be purchased for $US12 million ($16.9 million) by beverage company Entertainment Arts Research.

However, that deal has been spiked, with EARI ending talks with Noth’s company after a third woman accused the actor of sexual assault.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness,” EARI CEO Bernard Rubin said in a statement on Monday.

The deal to acquire Noth’s tequila brand by EARI was made in August and was expected to be finalised this week.

Noth has also been dumped from CBS series The Equalizer after a third woman accused him of sexual assault. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, told media outlet Daily Beast on Saturday that the actor assaulted her while she was working in a New York City restaurant in 2010.

It follows two claims of sexual assault against the 67-year-old actor earlier this month from two separate women, dating back to 2004 and 2015.

Noth, who played William Bishop in the CBS crime drama The Equalizer, will be seen in one original upcoming episode, as well repeats of episodes that have already aired.

Both of the first woman made their allegations public through the Hollywood Reporter last week. One, going by Zoe, alleged Noth raped her in his West Hollywood apartment, while the other – under the pseudonym Lily – claimed he forced her into sexual relations at his New York City apartment.

In a triple hit for the star, the third woman’s accusation came the same day his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, dropped him – just three months after it signed him.

Fitness brand Peloton and its collaborator, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, have also wiped a campaign featuring Noth from social media channels as the accusations emerged.

Noth released a statement after the first two claims, labelling them “categorically false”.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth has not responded to the third accusation.