Julia Roberts, George Clooney in epic prank on TV interviewer

Julia Roberts has crashed a TV interview by George Clooney in a silent but powerful cameo.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner slowly and quietly slid into frame during Clooney’s virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last Thursday (US time).

Clooney, 60, was chatting with Kimmel and 10-year-old newcomer Daniel Ranieri about his latest directing effort, The Tender Bar, when the Pretty Woman star popped in.

“Oh my goodness, wow. Holy moly,” Kimmel said as Roberts rolled in on a chair to Clooney’s side, wearing sunglasses and staying silent.

“George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but there’s a woman sitting next to you,” he teased, while a straight-faced Clooney pretended not to notice anything different.

“Maybe I hallucinated that. It looked like Julia Roberts though,” Kimmel added, as Roberts rolled back out of shot.

The brief appearance was a hit with viewers.

“I did not know I needed to see Julia Roberts crashing George Clooney’s zoom interview on Kimmel,” one wrote, adding: “These two are hilarious together.”

Roberts and Clooney are both in Australia – they are filming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise in Queensland. The pair have shared the screen before, most notably in Ocean’s Eleven, Money Monster.

Numerous photos have already emerged of the Hollywood heavyweights on location at the Palm Bay Resort on Long Island (near Whitsunday Island).

There have also been snaps of them off duty, including Roberts enjoying a drink at a Brisbane bar at the weekend.

A month ago, Clooney was spotted kicking a soccer ball with a group of youngsters and, later, sitting in directors’ chairs on Hamilton Island.

Sharp-eyed fans also snapped a beachside rehearsal scene between Clooney and Roberts.

Ticket to Paradise is due for release in 2022.