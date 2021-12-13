Entertainment Celebrity Naomie Harris groped by ‘huge star’
Live

Naomie Harris groped by ‘huge star’

Naomie Harris
James Bond star Naomie Harris says an actor slid his hand up her skirt as she auditioned. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Oscar-nominated actress Naomie Harris has revealed she was groped by a “huge star” during an audition.

Harris, 45, recalled in an interview on Sunday an incident when an unnamed actor put his hand up her skirt while film executives said or did nothing about it.

The James Bond star said the #MeToo movement brought about thoughts into her own experiences of sexual assault.

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star,” she told the Daily Mail.

“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was.”

Harris did not state when the alleged incident happened, what project it occurred on, or name the witnesses and man involved.

The actress, who has played Eve Moneypenny in three Bond films, was nominated for best-supporting actress at the Academy Awards for her role in Moonlight in 2018.

Harris acknowledged a change in the film industry, stating she had seen a #MeToo moment happen on-set since the movement gained mainstream attention in 2017.

“Now things have definitely changed: I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation … [the perpetrator] was immediately removed,” she said.

“She won’t be drawn further on the identities of the two actors,” the Mail states.

Harris also delved into the persistent expectation she experienced that her career would dwindle after she turned 40, and how she struggled to find work as a young actress.

“Even Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer turned me down. I tried waitressing – no one would have me,” she said.

“I remember handing out flyers in my area – nobody would take them. I didn’t know what to call myself. I didn’t think I could say ‘actress’ when no one would employ me.

“I’ve never worked as much or been in as high demand as I am now.”

With Harris as the first black woman to play Ms Moneypenny, the role has been transformed into a capable field agent who goes on to work as M’s highly valued private secretary and Bond’s confidante.

She was also given a first name – Eve was first used in 2012’s Skyfall – and is pictured at home with her boyfriend in bed in 2015’s Spectre.

More recent Bond films have moved from portraying “Bond girls” as conquests, to giving them broader roles.

No Time To Die producer Barbara Broccoli has said the titular character’s attitudes to women will move with the times.

“The MeToo movement has had a huge impact – rightfully, thankfully – on society, and these films should reflect that, as everything we do should,” she said.

Topics:

#MeToo James Bond Naomie Harris
Follow Us

Live News

Bitcoin Australians owning and using cryptocurrency
The percentage of your portfolio that experts say is fine to invest in Bitcoin
thyroid
Obesity will spawn 10,000 thyroid cancers in the next decade
Mercedes protest Max Verstappen’s ‘unbelievable’ F1 title win
property
How retirees can balance property and superannuation
alan kohler climate change
Alan Kohler: Politicians are failing us on climate change. They must do this instead
IKEA
Sweden wants to ‘reclaim’ the names behind IKEA products