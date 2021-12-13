Live

Oscar-nominated actress Naomie Harris has revealed she was groped by a “huge star” during an audition.

Harris, 45, recalled in an interview on Sunday an incident when an unnamed actor put his hand up her skirt while film executives said or did nothing about it.

The James Bond star said the #MeToo movement brought about thoughts into her own experiences of sexual assault.

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star,” she told the Daily Mail.

“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was.”

Harris did not state when the alleged incident happened, what project it occurred on, or name the witnesses and man involved.

The actress, who has played Eve Moneypenny in three Bond films, was nominated for best-supporting actress at the Academy Awards for her role in Moonlight in 2018.

Harris acknowledged a change in the film industry, stating she had seen a #MeToo moment happen on-set since the movement gained mainstream attention in 2017.

“Now things have definitely changed: I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation … [the perpetrator] was immediately removed,” she said.

“She won’t be drawn further on the identities of the two actors,” the Mail states.

Harris also delved into the persistent expectation she experienced that her career would dwindle after she turned 40, and how she struggled to find work as a young actress.

“Even Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer turned me down. I tried waitressing – no one would have me,” she said.

“I remember handing out flyers in my area – nobody would take them. I didn’t know what to call myself. I didn’t think I could say ‘actress’ when no one would employ me.

“I’ve never worked as much or been in as high demand as I am now.”

With Harris as the first black woman to play Ms Moneypenny, the role has been transformed into a capable field agent who goes on to work as M’s highly valued private secretary and Bond’s confidante.

She was also given a first name – Eve was first used in 2012’s Skyfall – and is pictured at home with her boyfriend in bed in 2015’s Spectre.

More recent Bond films have moved from portraying “Bond girls” as conquests, to giving them broader roles.

No Time To Die producer Barbara Broccoli has said the titular character’s attitudes to women will move with the times.

“The MeToo movement has had a huge impact – rightfully, thankfully – on society, and these films should reflect that, as everything we do should,” she said.