Hilaria Baldwin has launched an extraordinary defence of her husband, Alec Baldwin, accusing internet “trolls” of hounding him in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins died after she was fatally injured by a prop gun on the set of Baldwin’s movie Rust in New Mexico on October 21.

Director Joel Souza was also injured.

Alec Baldwin, 63, was holding the gun when it went off but has since said he did not pull the trigger.

Hilaria posted a video to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night (US time) calling out “trolls” who have attacked Baldwin in the weeks since.

She said he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and accused media outlets of creating a story, rather than reporting it.

“It’s something that’s not just from what happened recently, but he’s been suffering from this for a very, very, very long time,” Hilaria said.

“These people know this and they want to poke at him and they want to upset him and then they want to create news about this.

“Everybody has trolls. Everybody has people who want to tell you whether you’re good or bad or what you think or what you feel,” she said, adding that it is “OK to speak your truth”.

The 36-year-old signed off by saying 2022 would be “the year of us speaking again.”

It comes as her husband posted an open letter online rejecting reports the Rust set was unsafe, despite Hutchins’ death.

The lengthy letter, signed by 25 people who worked on the film, was posted to Baldwin’s Instagram account late on Thursday (US time).

“The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: The memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices,” the letter said.

Both Baldwins recently deleted their Twitter accounts without explanation. They remain active on Instagram.

Elsewhere, Baldwin made his first public appearance since the Rust shooting on Thursday night.

Accompanied by Hilaria, he was master of ceremonies at a charity event, the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, in New York City.

“Thank you for all coming out tonight. It’s great to be together in person,” he said.

“It’s great to be with everyone. My wife and I have six kids, anything to get out of the house for 30 minutes.”

Last week, in his first on-air interview following Hutchins’ death, Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos he did not pull the trigger when she died.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never,” he said.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun,

“A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said last week that some of the people who handled guns on the set of Rust might face criminal charges over the fatal shooting.

Ms Carmack-Altwies was still to decide, but said that everyone involved “in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected”.

Once an investigation was complete “certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust”, she said.

-with agencies