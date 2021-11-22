Live
Music’s biggest and brightest starts have again graced the American Music Awards red carpet, donning some unmissable, eye-popping outfits.
The night’s host, rapper Cardi-B, seemed to be inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look, concealing her face with a bizarre golden mask and complete with a black veil and gown.
Olivia Rodrigo, who led the pack with seven nominations, wore a sequinned blue gown with a feathered hem.
Rapper 24kGoldn took a more formal approach with a black fitted suit, adorned with daisies.
And it seems Pose star Billy Porter, famous for bringing his A-Game on the red carpet, was prepared for all weather conditions as he wore a cerulean umbrella hat and a matching suit.
Here are the looks from this year’s awards ceremony that made our eyes pop:
Who's there? Rapper Cardi B rocked a bizarre golden mask on the red carpet. Photo: Getty
Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo donned a sequinned blue iridescent gown. Photo: Getty
Hats off to you: Actor Billy Porter wowed with his umbrella hat and matching suit. Photo: Getty
Seemingly also inspired by an umbrella silhouette, comedian Liza Koshy wore a black babydoll minidress with a full skirt. Photo: Getty
Rapped 24kGoldn sported a floral suit, taking a more formal approach. Photo: Getty
Funk duo Silk City, better known as Anderson Paak (L) and Bruno Mars (R) coordinated with head-to-toe red outfits. Photo: Getty
Latina rapper Bad Bunny looked like he got up on the wrong side of bed in his casual get-up. Photo: Getty
Machine Gun Kelly, with his daughter, in a spiky sweatshirt that doesn't look too cosy to cuddle up to. Photo: Getty
Singer Kali Uchis left brought old-school glamour to the red carpet in her pastel pink silk corset. Photo: Getty