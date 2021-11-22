Live

Music’s biggest and brightest starts have again graced the American Music Awards red carpet, donning some unmissable, eye-popping outfits.

The night’s host, rapper Cardi-B, seemed to be inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look, concealing her face with a bizarre golden mask and complete with a black veil and gown.

Olivia Rodrigo, who led the pack with seven nominations, wore a sequinned blue gown with a feathered hem.

Rapper 24kGoldn took a more formal approach with a black fitted suit, adorned with daisies.

And it seems Pose star Billy Porter, famous for bringing his A-Game on the red carpet, was prepared for all weather conditions as he wore a cerulean umbrella hat and a matching suit.

Here are the looks from this year’s awards ceremony that made our eyes pop: