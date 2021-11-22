Entertainment Celebrity Umbrella hats and golden masks: All the zany looks from the American Music Awards
Updated:
Live

Umbrella hats and golden masks: All the zany looks from the American Music Awards

Music's biggest stars have wowed with eye-popping outfits at this year's American Music Awards.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Music’s biggest and brightest starts have again graced the American Music Awards red carpet, donning some unmissable, eye-popping outfits.

The night’s host, rapper Cardi-B, seemed to be inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look, concealing her face with a bizarre golden mask and complete with a black veil and gown.

Olivia Rodrigo, who led the pack with seven nominations, wore a sequinned blue gown with a feathered hem.

Rapper 24kGoldn took a more formal approach with a black fitted suit, adorned with daisies.

And it seems Pose star Billy Porter, famous for bringing his A-Game on the red carpet, was prepared for all weather conditions as he wore a cerulean umbrella hat and a matching suit.

Here are the looks from this year’s awards ceremony that made our eyes pop:

american
Who's there? Rapper Cardi B rocked a bizarre golden mask on the red carpet. Photo: Getty
Who's there? Rapper Cardi B rocked a bizarre golden mask on the red carpet. Photo: Getty
Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo donned a sequinned blue iridescent gown. Photo: Getty
Hats off to you: Actor Billy Porter wowed with his umbrella hat and matching suit. Photo: Getty
Seemingly also inspired by an umbrella silhouette, comedian Liza Koshy wore a black babydoll minidress with a full skirt. Photo: Getty
Rapped 24kGoldn sported a floral suit, taking a more formal approach. Photo: Getty
Funk duo Silk City, better known as Anderson Paak (L) and Bruno Mars (R) coordinated with head-to-toe red outfits. Photo: Getty
Latina rapper Bad Bunny looked like he got up on the wrong side of bed in his casual get-up. Photo: Getty
Machine Gun Kelly, with his daughter, in a spiky sweatshirt that doesn't look too cosy to cuddle up to. Photo: Getty
Singer Kali Uchis left brought old-school glamour to the red carpet in her pastel pink silk corset. Photo: Getty

Topics:

Celebrities Fashion Instagram News Music
Follow Us

Live News

‘Not true’: Labor outrage over Morrison Hawaii texts
Tottie Goldsmith
Tottie Goldsmith hospitalised with COVID-19
migrants students australia
Visa holders set to return from December
william tyrrell search
Weeks of William Tyrrell search ahead, as day seven begins
Adele
Adele convinces Spotify to drop ‘shuffle’ from all albums
‘Dog whistle to extremists’: Coalition senators back One Nation anti-vaccine bill