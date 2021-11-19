Live

Meghan Markle has featured in a cringeworthy hidden camera prank on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, putting her acting chops to test.

The Duchess of Sussex, an actress in her past life, was previously best known for playing attorney Rachel Zane in US TV series Suits.

That was until she ‘retired’ from acting upon marrying Prince Harry.

Now, back in Hollywood, Meghan has made her acting return – this time, playing herself at a mini-market on the Warner Bros lot.

DeGeneres’ hidden camera pranks are a long-running tradition, with megastars such as Adele and Sofia Vergara having been involved in earlier episodes.

The premise for Thursday’s prank was for Meghan to follow host DeGeneres’ instructions as she chatted with vendors and tried their products.

It followed the duchess’ long sit-down chat with DeGeneres – her first interview since she and husband Prince Harry’s bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey nine months ago.

DeGeneres called Meghan’s skit “one of [her] favourite things” in 19 seasons of the show.

With her bodyguard lurking in the background, Meghan went up to a stall selling crystals, and proceeded to touch all of the crystals.

“I have healing powers,” she repeated after DeGeneres.

“Can you feel my powers?”

Meghan even held a crystal to her forehead, and did a strange humming chant – to the dismay of the stall attendee.

Next was a hot sauce stand, where the duchess began calling herself “mommy” upon Ellen’s instruction.

“Let mommy taste some,” she said.

Meghan then demanded that she try a “real hot” hot sauce.

“Let me try something real hot. Mommy wants some heat.”

The duchess then nibbled on the spicy corn chips like a chipmunk, broke into song and dance with a brief rendition of The Merrymen’s Feeling Hot Hot Hot (you know the one), and sucked on a baby bottle filled with milk.

The shenanigans were far from over as she moved to the third and final stall.

There, she asked the attendant, “do you know what I do for my kids to entertain them?”

The duchess then pulled two pairs of cat ears from her purse, and began singing once more, this time, with an improvised song about cats.

“I’m a kitten. Mew, mew, mew. You’re a kitten. Mew, mew, mew.”

All was soon revealed when DeGeneres arrived on a golf buggy, revealing to stall attendees that it was all a ruse.

“She had to say only what I told her to say and nothing else,” DeGeneres said.

“They’re such good sports,” the duchess said.

Earlier, Meghan’s interview with DeGeneres – who is one of her neighbours in Santa Barbara – was much calmer than with Winfrey.

They covered Meghan’s upbringing in California, her children’s book The Bench, and life with Harry and kids Archie and baby Lilibet.

Meghan said her family was “just happy” living in Montecito, California.

“We’ve been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home – but I think it’s just the lifestyle and, you know, the weather’s pretty great.”

Meghan also shared a rare photo of two-year-old Archie. It shows him feeding the family chickens.

The duchess discussed the couple’s adjustment to being a household of four, instead of three, after the birth of Lilibet in June.

“Someone told H and I that when you have one kid, it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting,” she said.

“Suddenly we realised, ‘oh right, everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child’.”