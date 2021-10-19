Live

It’s official – Chris Hemsworth is heading to Cowra!

Following the viral #GetChrisToCowra campaign launched by Cowra Tourism last week, the Hollywood hunk has confirmed he will indeed visit the small regional town.

Hemsworth’s acceptance of the town’s invitation came after Cowra, which is a four-hour drive from Sydney and two hours from Canberra, released a canny advertisement on social media last week.

The clever video showcases the beauty of the town, from the tranquility of its Japanese gardens, to the sweeping canola fields that surround it.

The ad caught the eye of thousands of onlookers, including the man himself. The Thor actor reposted the video to his Instagram on Tuesday morning (local time) to accept the invitation.

“Big love to all the folks in Cowra for this amazing campaign,” he said. “[It] warmed my heart and made me smile.”

“I’m off shooting a film overseas soon but upon return next year I’m comin’ in hot!!”

Although Hemsworth is one of the world’s most famous actors, appearing in Marvel’s Avengers series and starring in the highest-grossing movie of all time, his family is more familiar with small-town life than many might realise.

Chris, along with brothers Luke and Liam (also actors), spent their early years in Bulman, a cattle station town in the Northern Territory with just under 300 residents.

In his post, Hemsworth shared a few words on the pandemic’s impact to regional tourism, and encouraged his followers to explore Australia when restrictions eventually ease.

“Like many regional towns around Australia, Cowra has suffered from a lack of tourism due to COVID-19 pandemic. So when things open up be sure to check out all the amazing places Australia has to offer!”

Cowra’s campaign even snagged an appearance on the Today show. Host Karl Stefanovic offered to run an episode in Cowra, and stay on for the weekend – but it was Hollywood that the town really wanted.

When Hemsworth responded on Monday, the local newspaper went big with the news, under the headline “How Thor-some”. Those behind the official Cowra Tourism Instagram page were also clearly overjoyed.

“We’re simply lost for words. Thank you to the Cowra community and all our supporters for getting behind this campaign!” they wrote.

The page also thanked Hemsworth for embracing the campaign.

“A big thanks to Chris Hemsworth as well for being a good sport. WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU IN BEAUTIFUL COWRA!”

Time will tell if the people of Cowra will follow through with their giant promise – to build a ‘Giant Chris’ statue in Hemsworth’s honour if he did come to visit.

“The Big Chris – four storeys tall and a beard like spun canola,” the ad jests.

“This could make him really famous.”

I don’t know about you, reader, but I’d certainly travel to Cowra to see that tourist attraction.