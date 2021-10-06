Sally Obermeder rushed to hospital with ‘very deep burns’

TV personality Sally Obermeder has suffered “very deep burns” that required her to be rushed to hospital after spilling hot coffee all down her front.

The former presenter of the Seven Network’s Daily Edition was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital on Wednesday after the frightening accident.

She shared a photo of herself to her 140,000 followers on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. It showed her sitting in a hospital bed and holding a bandage to her neck.

Obermeder, 48, wrote that the accident happened when she got distracted while getting her usual coffee after school drop-off.

She was startled as she got into her car, tipping the hot coffee down her chest and neck area.

” I saw something out of the corner of my eye. It all happened so quickly – not sure if it was a bird or a falling tree branch – but whatever it was shocked me and I jumped,” she wrote.

“The contents of my cup – a freshly made boiling long black tipped onto my throat and chest, immediately burning the skin right off and causing very deep burns.”

Obermeder said an ambulance was called and she was taken to the emergency room at Sydney’s Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.

She is now recovering at home.

Obermeder told her followers the full extent of the injury, and any further treatment that will be needed, would be assessed when the bandages were removed.

“When all the bandages come off I’ll know more about ongoing care and next steps with the burns specialist,” she said.

Obermeder thanked the “amazing” frontline health workers across the country for their care and said she was “forever grateful” for their medical help.