Colombian pop legend Shakira almost lived one of her song titles, with the She Wolf singer huffing and puffing in a stand-off against two large pigs.

The star had a terrifying encounter in Barcelona on Wednesday, when she was mugged by wild boars while walking in the park.

The singer was enjoying some fresh air with her eight-year-old son Milan when the beasts attacked, according to the BBC.

Speaking in Spanish, the 44-year-old detailed the harrowing event in a video posted to her Instagram stories.

The video has since been uploaded to YouTube.

The Grammy winner seemed concerned the wild pigs might have made off with her phone.

Her voice shook as she showed 70 million social media followers a muddy, chewed backpack as evidence of the crime.

“Look how they left my bag, the two wild boars that attacked me in the park,” Shakira said.

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything.”

But the pop star held her own against the thieving swine, telling her fans that she had “stood up” to them.

“In the end they left the bag because I confronted them,” she said.

Shakira then chased down her son as a witness to the conflict.

“Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar,” she called to him.

But the youngster appeared uninterested in verifying his mother’s story.

Shakira is just the latest victim of the large pests, which have been an increasing nuisance in many European cities.

The New Daily recently reported gangs of large, wild pigs had been spotted stealing groceries and raiding rubbish bins in Rome.

According to the BBC, their numbers have exploded, with more than 10 million wild pigs roaming the European continent.

In August 2020, a boar shocked German sunbathers as it jaunted along the beach after a dip in the Baltic Sea.