Britney Spears brief proposes conservatorship end

An attorney for Britney Spears has asked a Los Angeles judge to terminate the 13-year-old conservatorship that oversees her personal life and finances by the northern autumn.

In a filing submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyer Mathew Rosengart asked that the musician’s father, Jamie Spears, be removed from the conservatorship by September 29.

He also requested a temporary replacement to be named to wind down the arrangement.

“Ms Spears will seek appointment of a temporary, short-term conservator to replace Mr Spears until the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall,” the filing said.

Jamie Spears set up the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer’s personal affairs – and her $US60 million ($83 million) estate – in 2008.

The singer told the court in June her father was controlling and she wanted out of the conservatorship, but no timeline had been requested.

In a surprise move, Jamie Spears said in court documents earlier this month that he supported ending the conservatorship , saying circumstances had changed.

Jodi Montgomery, the professional conservator who has been overseeing Britney Spears’ personal affairs, supports ending the arrangement “subject to proper transition and asset protection,” according to Mr Rosengart’s new filing.

The case was thrust into the spotlight in part by fans who started a #FreeBritney campaign on social media and a New York Times documentary.

Spears has recently announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari, who she met on set while making a music video.

The singer panicked her 34.1 million followers when she disappeared from Instagram days after revealing the happy news, but quickly clarified that she was taking a brief hiatus from the social media platform.

Her account has since been reactivated.

The latest development in her protracted court case comes as streaming giant Netflix unveils a sneak peak of its tell-all documentary about the pop super-star.

-with AAP