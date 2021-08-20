Live

Britney Spears’ lawyer has rubbished an investigation into claims the singer assaulted a staff member at her home, calling it “overblown tabloid fodder”.

Britney Spears is under investigation over assault charges after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities say.

Deputies went to Spears’ home in southern California after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

No one was injured.

Reports taken by deputies will be handed over to prosecutors for consideration, the sheriff’s office said.

Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart said in an email the investigation was “overblown, sensational tabloid fodder – nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever”.

Spears has a home in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles.

Spears, 39, hired Mr Rosengart last month as she seeks to regain greater control of her life 13 years into a court conservatorship that has power over her money and affairs.

In court hearings, Spears called the conservatorship “abusive”.

Mr Rosengart has made his first priority removing Spears’ father, James Spears, from his role as conservator of his finances.

James Spears, who has controlled his daughter’s affairs since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, said in a court filing last week that he planned to step down, but gave no timetable.

The Toxic pop star has been seeking for months to remove her father from any say in her affairs. A court hearing to discuss her request had been set for late September in Los Angeles.

Mr Rosengart called the decision by Jamie Spears “a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice”.

-AAP