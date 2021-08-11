Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Live

Comedian and actor Christina Applegate has revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old Bad Moms star shared the news with her fans and followers via a tweet on Tuesday (local time).

“A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a– hole blocks it,” Applegate wrote.

Multiple sclerosis, often referred to as MS, is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system which interferes with nerve impulses within the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves and can be disabling.

According to MS Australia, research has not yet uncovered the underlying cause of, or a cure for, the disease.

MS gets progressively worse over time, but there are treatments available to help combat the symptoms.

Perhaps best known for her role as news anchor Veronica Corningstone in the 2004 hit comedy Anchorman, Applegate has asked for privacy as she goes “through this thing”.

She is associated with some of the film franchise’s more ridiculous and repeatable comedic moments, like when she tells her co-anchor Ron Burgundy – played by Will Ferrell – that she loves him.

“Oh Ron, there are literally thousands of other men that I should be with instead, but I am 72 per cent sure that I love you,” she says, while somehow keeping a straight-face.

A just slightly older crowd will remember her hilarious antics as blonde bombshell Kelly Bundy in classic 1980s sitcom Married… with Children.

Applegate has more recently starred in Netflix series Dead to Me and the Bad Moms movies.

Fellow American actor Josh Gad, famous for voicing Olaf in Disney’s Frozen, was among the first to send a public message of support.

"I don't know a stronger, braver and more courageous person than [Applegate]," Gad wrote. "She will not be defined by this diagnosis and she will overcome any obstacle thrown her way. Asking everyone to send lots of love and positivity my friend's way." Cruel Intentions star Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, also replied to her friend Applegate on twitter. "Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love," Blair wrote. Blair said at the time of her diagnosis that she was relieved to know the reason behind her symptoms. "I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share," she said. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS."

In 2008, Applegate appeared on Oprah and other talk shows to raise awareness about breast cancer and encourage regular screenings.

She spoke about her personal battle with breast cancer and her decision to have a double mastectomy at 36 years old.

Applegate said at the time that she had attempted to live quietly with the disease, but it was difficult.

“It’s hard to live quietly,” she told Oprah.

“I went through five weeks of work without telling anyone that this was going on in my life.”

It seems Applegate has again used her platform to raise awareness about her disease, with the MS Society UK thanking her for going public.

“Thank you for speaking out about your MS diagnosis and raising awareness,” the society wrote on Twitter.

You can find more information about MS, including support services available in Australia here.