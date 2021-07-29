‘He’s going to be OK’: Odenkirk recovering after on-set collapse

Live

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk remains in hospital after collapsing on set in “a heart-related incident”, his management says.

Odenkirk, 58, was in the midst of filming the sixth and final season of the popular show in New Mexico on Tuesday (US time) when he suddenly collapsed.

On Wednesday, his management confirmed the worrying incident in a statemente.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” they said.

“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Later, Odenkirk’s son Nate tweeted more positive news:

Production sources said Odenkirk collapsed on set and was immediately surrounded by crew members, who called an ambulance.

Michael McKean, who played Odenkirk’s brother on the Better Call Saul, was among many to wish the star well on social media.

“Sending huge love to our (@)mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”

Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad co-stars also showed their love and concern.

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning,” Bryan Cranston said on Instagram, along with a photo of himself with Odenkirk.

“Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way.”

The actor, writer and comedian is best known for playing the flamboyant, ambulance chasing-lawyer Saul Goodman, who audiences first met in Vince Gilligan’s acclaimed series Breaking Bad.

He also plays Goodman in the spin-off, Better Call Saul – a role that has brought him four Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television series drama, and four Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Odenkirk also recently starred in the action film Nobody, which debuted at the top of the US box office charts.

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015, telling the story of the events that transformed Odenkirk’s character from “Slippin’ Jimmy” McGill into Saul Goodman over the six years before the events of Breaking Bad.

The final season of Better Call Saul is expected to premiere in early 2022.

-with AAP