Britney Spears’ lawyer drops out after star’s testimony

Britney Spears’ court-appointed lawyer in her contentious conservatorship is stepping down, a day after her longtime manager quit saying the pop star planned to retire and no longer required his services.

Lawyer Samuel Ingham, who has been representing the singer’s interests in the legal arrangement, filed documents in Los Angeles resigning from his position, according to a court filing.

He has given no reasons but says he will continue in the role until a new lawyer is appointed for Spears.

In explosive testimony last month, the singer told a Los Angeles judge a 13-year court-approved conservatorship that has controlled her personal and business affairs was abusive, and said she wanted to take back control of her own life, including choosing her own lawyer.

Spears has yet to file the documents needed to start the process of ending the conservatorship.

Celebrity media website TMZ.com reported on Tuesday that attorney Samuel Ingham, who was appointed to represent the singer’s interests in the legal arrangement, was planning to file papers asking to be dismissed from his role.

Spears told the judge in June that she wanted to choose her own attorney.

Meanwhile Larry Rudolph, who has managed the singer’s career for 25 years, said Spears has been “voicing her intention to officially retire” and he was stepping down.

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” Rudolph said in the letter, which was sent to Spears’ father Jamie and her co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.

Spears, 39, has not performed in public since her last world tour ended in October 2018.

The singer’s testimony last month has thrown the conservatorship into disarray.

Both Jamie Spears and Ms Montgomery have denied responsibility for many of the problems she complained about, while Bessemer Trust, the financial company that was chosen last year to help manage her business affairs, has also asked to be removed.

Ms Montgomery said in a statement on Tuesday (local time) that Spears has asked her to continue in her role as temporary conservator of the pop star’s personal and medical affairs, and that she had agreed.

The next court hearing in the conservatorship is due to take place next week.

