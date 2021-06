Emotional Spears pleads for end to father’s conservatorship

Britney Spears has told a judge overseeing her controversial conservatorship that she wants her life back and for the 13-year long arrangement to end.

The pop star’s remarks, delivered remotely on Wednesday (local time) to the Los Angeles Superior Court hearing, marked her first public statements about the court-approved legal arrangement first put in place in 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown.

In an emotional statement, Spears, 39, said she believed the conservatorship was abusive.

“I just want my life back,” she said.

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave. I’m traumatised. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry and I cry every day.”

Spears asked for the conservatorship to be ended.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.”

LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said she would need a formal petition submitted to the court asking for the conservatorship to be terminated before she could take any action.

Judge Penny praised Spears for speaking out.

“I know it took a lot of courage,” she said.

“I just want to commend you again for really stepping forward and stepping out to have your thoughts heard, not only by myself but by everybody who has been involved in this case.”

The last time Spears spoke directly to the judge was in May 2019 but the court was closed to the public and her testimony was sealed. On Wednesday, the singer said she wanted people to hear what she had to say.

The former teen phenomenon said she wanted to get married again and have a baby. But she said she has a contraceptive device that she wants removed, but is not allowed to go to the doctor “because they don’t want me to have children”.

Spears has two children with her former husband Kevin Federline, who has custody of them.

Outside the courthouse, dozen of fans – many dressed in pink and holding “Free Britney” placards – rallied in support of their campaign to have the conservatorship ended.

In 2020, Spears began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her secluded villa outside Los Angeles. Jamie Spears also is a joint conservator of the singer’s finances.

Jamie Spears said in a statement read out by his lawyer on Wednesday that he was “sorry to see his daughter suffer and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much”.

Despite the conservatorship, Spears made a comeback in late 2009 and performed, released albums and went on world tours solidly until late 2018, when she cancelled a string of dates. She has not performed since late 2018.

Details of her mental health issues have never been disclosed but Spears said on Wednesday that doctors had put her on Lithium and that she “felt drunk”.

