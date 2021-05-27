Kevin Clark, the US actor who played drummer Freddy ‘Spazzy McGee’ Jones in the 2003 film School of Rock, is being remembered as a “beautiful soul” after he was reportedly struck and killed by a car while riding his bike.

The 32-year-old was cycling through the Chicago neighbourhood of Avondale on Wednesday (local time), when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonato at about 1.20am, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

He was taken to the nearby Illinois Masonic Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the paper said.

Clark – who began playing the drums when he was just three years old – was cast in School of Rock when he was 12, playing the role of Freddy, a drummer in Jack Black’s student band.

Taking to social media, Black described the news as “devastating”.