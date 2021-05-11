Beacon of health and wellness Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she went “totally off the rails” during lockdown last year, a sentiment many of us can relate to.

The actor revealed to The Mirror she was drinking “multiple drinks” every night, a habit she’s previously admitted she has been trying to stop.

“I’ve been trying not to drink so much on weeknights because it’s such an easy habit to fall into. It’s like, you’ve had a stressful day, and it almost is about more of the ritual of it,” Paltrow said in a YouTube clip in January last year, pre-pandemic.

But during quarantine, she was drinking seven nights a week – and eating carbs.

“I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails,” Paltrow told The Mirror.

Escalating alcohol consumption was a worrying side effect from the lockdown, as many people reported drinking more and more often to cope with stress, boredom and anxiety.

But reaching for a piece of bread? They’re not called the COVID-19 kilos for nothing.

The internet had great joy in welcoming Paltrow to the club.

Paltrow also revealed her signature cocktail recipe – which is, of course, made with quinoa whiskey.

Called the Buster Paltrow, it was created in honour of her grandfather.

“And it’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”