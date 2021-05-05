Entertainment Celebrity Meghan Markle to publish a children’s book inspired by love of Harry and Archie
Updated:

Meghan Markle to publish a children’s book inspired by love of Harry and Archie

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Meghan Markle is to publish a children’s book about father-son relationships, which started out as a poem for husband Prince Harry.

The book, The Bench, will be published by Penguin Random House on June 8.

It is the latest venture by the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, the Queen’s grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles in 2020 with their young son Archie.

The book, illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, will be accompanied by an audiobook version, narrated by Meghan.

The publishers of Meghan Markle’s new book have released an image of the cover. Photo: Random House/AAP

The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” the duchess said in a statement.

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”

The publishers said the book aimed to evoke “a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion”.

“It gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons – moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl, sometime in the next couple of months.

-with AAP

Topics:

Books Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Family
Follow Us

Trending Now

RBA interest rates
The RBA left rates on hold. But that’s not the real story
Babies protein obesity
Feeding babies too much protein destines them for obesity by the age of five
New natural disaster agency will help rebuilding
Bubble with Singapore looking unlikely as COVID cases there rise, prompting new restrictions
Australia tourism industry fears
Fears Australia will be ‘left behind’ as international tourism markets restart
Telstra number switches fine
Telstra handed $1.5 million fine for disrupting entire telco industry
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video