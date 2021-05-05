Meghan Markle is to publish a children’s book about father-son relationships, which started out as a poem for husband Prince Harry.

The book, The Bench, will be published by Penguin Random House on June 8.

It is the latest venture by the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, the Queen’s grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles in 2020 with their young son Archie.

The book, illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, will be accompanied by an audiobook version, narrated by Meghan.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” the duchess said in a statement.

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”

The publishers said the book aimed to evoke “a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion”.

“It gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons – moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl, sometime in the next couple of months.

