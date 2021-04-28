Britney Spears will finally speak about her father’s suffocating control over her life, in the latest bid to find herself a free woman.

This week, Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny agreed to allow the pop star to speak freely on the “status of the conservatorship” that has seen her finances and freedom controlled for more than a decade.

Until now, Spears has rarely attended legal proceedings and has not spoken publicly about her fight for freedom.

The 39-year-old has made it clear she no longer wants her father Jamie Spears to be involved in her conservatorship.

This request was denied, but the court agreed to appoint Bessemer Trust to serve as co-conservator last year with her father.

The order has yet to come into action as both parties continue to debate the language and terms of the agreement.

Spears will have to wait until June 23 to address the court.

Decade-long outrage

Mr Spears has long been accused by fans and Spears’ legal team of exploiting his daughter by forcing her to perform and pocketing money from her estate, worth an estimated $US60 million ($77 million).

The ‘princess of pop’ has refused to perform since October 2018.

Fighting in the family

Hours before we learnt Spears would finally speak for herself, another family fight broke out. This time, between her parents.

Mr Spears’ lawyers accused mother Lynne of “exploiting her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit”.

Spears’ parents are currently in a row over a fee of $US890,000 ($1.1 million) that Mr Spears’ legal team has charged to the estate.

Lynne has objected to the fee, and requested some of the money be returned to Spears’ estate, accusing her ex-husband of commissioning unnecessary work as part of a “national media tour”.

Mr Spears hit back at the objection and pointed the finger at Lynne.

“Lynne Spears is not acting in the best interests of the conservatee,” Mr Spears alleged.

“Lynne Spears is the one who exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit by publishing a book about [Britney.]”

The book in question is Lynne’s 2008 memoir Through The Storm, which revealed her daughter was 14 when she lost her virginity and began taking cocaine.

Spears’ conservatorship was the subject of a 2020 documentary Framing Britney Spears, which was created amid the highly publicised #FreeBritney movement.

Fans have been rallying for years to see the star released from the controlling conditions imposed by her father.

Though she hasn’t seen the documentary, the Toxic singer said on Instagram it “embarrassed” her.

“I didn’t watch the documentary, but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” she wrote.

“I cried for two weeks and well … I still cry sometimes!!!!”