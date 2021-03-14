Lord of the ring Marvelous Marvin Hagler dead at 66

One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Marvelous Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66. .

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” his wife, Kay, announced the Facebook page for Hagler’s fans.

“Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire.”

Hagler fought on boxing’s biggest stages against its biggest names, as he, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran dominated the middleweight classes during a golden time for boxing in the 1980s.

Quiet with a brooding public persona, Hagler fought 67 times over 14 years as a pro, finishing 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts.

“If they cut my bald head open, they will find one big boxing glove,” Hagler once said. “That’s all I am. I live it.”

Marvelous Marvin Hagler passed away on Saturday at age 66. RIP Champ 🙏 https://t.co/ftPpzsSZK0 pic.twitter.com/tOCizZNNY7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 14, 2021

Hagler was unmistakable in the ring, fighting out of a southpaw (left-handed) stance with his bald head glistening in the lights. He was relentless and he was vicious, stopping opponent after opponent during an eight-year run that began in 1979.

He fought with a proverbial chip on his shoulder, convinced boxing fans and promoters alike didn’t give him his proper due. He was so upset that he wasn’t introduced before a 1982 fight by his nickname of Marvelous that he went to court to legally change his name.

“He was certainly one of the greatest middleweights ever but one of the greatest people that I’ve ever been around and promoted,” promoter Bob Arum said.

“He was a real man, loyal and just fantastic person.”

Any doubts Hagler wasn’t indeed Marvelous were erased on a spring night in 1985, when he and Hearns met in one of the era’s big middleweight clashes outdoors at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

When the opening bell rang they traded punches for three minutes in an opening round many consider the best in boxing history.

Hagler stopped Hearns in the third round, crumpling him to the canvas with a barrage of punches even as blood poured out of a large gash on his forehead that nearly caused the referee to stop the fight earlier in the round.

“When they stopped the fight to look at the cut, I realised they might be playing games and I wasn’t going to let them take the title away.” Hagler said later. “Then I knew I had to destroy this guy.”

Arum said Hagler simply willed himself to victory over Hearns, whose big right hand was feared in the division but couldn’t keep Hagler at bay.

“That was an unbelievable fight,” Arum said. “Probably the greatest fight ever.”

Hearns said on Saturday he was thinking about Hagler and their historic fight.

“I can’t take anything away from him,” Hearns told The Associated Press.

“His awkwardness messed me up but I can’t take anything away from him. He fought his heart out and we put on a great show for all time.”

Hagler would fight only two more times, stopping John Mugabi a year later and then meeting Leonard, who was coming off a three-year layoff from a detached retina, in his final fight in 1987. Hagler was favoured going into the fight and many thought he would destroy Leonard.

While Hagler pursued him around the ring, Leonard fought backing up, flicking out his left jab and throwing combinations that didn’t hurt Hagler but won him points on the ringside scorecards.

When the bell rang at the end of the 12th round, many thought Hagler had pulled out the fight – only to lose a controversial split decision.

Hagler, who was paid $US19 million, left the ring in disgust and never fought again. He moved to Italy to act, and never really looked back.

“I feel fortunate to get out of the ring with my faculties and my health,” he said a year later.

Hagler was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.

-AAP