Serena Williams and daughter Olympia ace debut fashion shoot

Serena Williams is passing on a lot of traits to her three-year-old daughter: Relentless determination, a fierce forearm, and an iconic sense of style.

The tennis goddess and daughter Olympia have shared shots from their mother-daughter fashion campaign, Footsteps to Follow, by footwear brand Stuart Weitzman.

Serena’s fashion is second only to her tennis prowess, and the multi-grand slam champion already has her own line, S.

At last month’s Australian Open, Serena wowed in a statement pink, one-leg Nike catsuit, which she explained was a tribute to US track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete, when I was growing up,” Serena said.

“Watching her fashion, just always changing. Her outfits were always amazing.

“The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so brilliant’.”

Serena dons another catsuit in the Weitzman campaign (this time with two legs) and lines up alongside Olympia, who is wearing the same outfit as mum, including what appears to be the same sized leopard-print sandals.

The launch shot features mother and daughter in all white, Olympia beaming the world’s largest grin.

From what Serena told E! News, Olympia already has her own sense of style.

“I can’t force her out of a princess dress,” Serena said.

“She gets so upset.

“She loves fashion. She loves wearing dresses and that’s what she wants to do.”