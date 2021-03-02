Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have shocked (and confused) fans after sharing a photo of their surprise sixth child – just five months after she gave birth to their fifth.

Eduardo Pau Lucas, the now second-youngest ‘Baldwinito’, had only joined the brood back in September 2020.

Now, a new Baldwinito has appeared with no explanation.

“We’re still not issuing a statement or confirming anything – what she posted stands,” a spokesperson for the couple told Page Six on Monday.

Fans have taken to Twitter to try and piece together the mystery of the sixth child, and why the couple, who are generally quite forthright on social media, have kept their latest addition so hush-hush.

Rationally I know Hilaria Baldwin’s new baby was born via surrogate or was adopted, but until that is reported I will continue to be positively REELING wondering how she gave birth to two babies five months apart. — Anna Damm (@AnnaDamm) March 1, 2021

The couple have not confirmed any details, including the newbie’s name, gender, or where they came from.

In fact, the image shared on Hilaria’s Instagram captioned the photo of the Baldwin bunch with just the number seven.

Also featured in the photo are the Baldwins’ other children: Five-year-old Eduardo, two-year-old Romero Alejandro David, four-year-old Leonardo Angel Charles, five-year-old Rafael Thomas and their only daughter seven-year-old Carmen Gabriela.

But if you did the maths and only counted six children in the “7” snap, that’s probably because Hilaria was including Baldwin’s oldest child with ex Kim Basinger, 25-year-old Ireland Baldwin.

Me, trying to focus on work when all I can think about is theories on how Alec and Hilaria Baldwin had another kid: pic.twitter.com/NzPSTPDSo0 — jordyn volk (@jordynvolk) March 1, 2021

Distraction tactics

This isn’t the first time in recent months the Baldwins have found themselves in the headlines.

Some are even questioning whether the surprise baby was intended to draw attention away from the totally insane scandal that enveloped the mother of six in December.

I guess it's a sign o' the times that this isn't the first moment I've scrolled through Hilaria's instagram like a forensic detective — Rachelle Bergstein (@RaBergstein) March 1, 2021

Late last year, Hilaria was the subject of widespread media attention (and heaps of memes) when it emerged her Spanish accent, and alleged Latina status, was fake.

Hilaria – whose real name is Hilary Hayward-Thomas – has claimed she was born and grew up in Mallorca, Spain, and has spoken with a Spanish accent for years.

She claimed on the MomTruths podcast that she “moved here when [she] was 19 to go to NYU,” but when she was asked where she moved from she implied it was from Spain.

“From – my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca.”

You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person — elena ilana alana alina elana (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

But a viral Twitter thread exposed the yoga instructor, who actually grew up in Boston, has American parents and is not, in fact, Spanish.

A number of Hilaria/Hilary’s former classmates came forward to reveal she had undergone somewhat of a Spanish transformation since her college days.

“I know Hilary Hayward-Thomas from the Cambridge School of Weston in MA,” said one user commenting on her appearance on MomTruths.

“She didn’t have an accent then and didn’t change her name to Hilaria. Because she’s not Spanish! So please stop using an accent in this podcast and interrupting your guests.”

I'm sorry but Hilaria Baldwin just had a baby in September how did she just have another baby does pretending to be Spanish somehow accelerate the cooking time??? — Gabrielle Bluestone (@g_bluestone) March 1, 2021

In fact, Hilaria’s parents, Dr Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas only moved to Mallorca in 2011, and appeared to live in Massachusetts before that.

Despite this, there are numerous videos of the 37-year-old speaking in a Spanish accent, and even forgetting English words.

“We have tomatoes, we have, um, how do you say in English? Cucumber!” she said.

the video of Hilaria Baldwin pretending to not know how to say cucumber in English lives in my head rent free pic.twitter.com/BFRHEvdct6 — Promising Young Tweeter (@popcultclassic) December 28, 2020

She also claimed to have worn a Spanish veil in her wedding to Baldwin, which she claims was a nod to her “Spanish roots”.

It seems Baldwin was either in on the grift, or was fooled by it like the rest of us, and even impersonated her with a Spanish accent on David Letterman.

“My wife is from Spain,” he said.

“I don’t mean to be racist when I put that accent on, by the way.”

In response to the accusations, Hilaria later claimed she had spent a lot of time in Spain on holidays and sometimes confuses the languages.

Honestly who among us hasn’t suddenly adopted the accent of our parents’ vacation and retirement locale then tanned our skin, dyed our hair and changed our name in an effort to appear more exotic and desirable and then openly pretended to forget the English word for “cucumber?” — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 28, 2020

Showing true commitment, Hilaria kept up the appearance for 10 years.

Naturally, the Twitterverse took the story and ran with it, spawning hundreds of hilarious memes.