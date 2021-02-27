Entertainment Celebrity Mystery woman returns Lady Gaga’s kidnapped pooches
Mystery woman returns Lady Gaga’s kidnapped pooches

Lady Gaga Grammys
Lady Gaga's stupendous $A650,000 reward appears to have produced results. Photo: Getty
Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs have been found safe and unharmed after being stolen at gunpoint.

The pop star offered a $US500,000 ($A650,000) reward for their return after her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in Hollywood on Wednesday.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Koji and Gustav were handed in at the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on Friday.

Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said “I can confirm that the dogs have been located and are safe”.

The woman who dropped off the dogs reportedly appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery. It was not immediately clear how she came to have the animals.

Lady Gaga’s dog Asia (pictured) made an escape while the other two were captured by an alleged gunman. Photo: Twitter

The dogs have been “safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives”, the LAPD said, adding there have been no arrests.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is in Rome where she is shooting Sir Ridley Scott’s film about the Gucci fashion dynasty.

In a post on Friday, she pleaded for the dog’s return as “an act of kindness”.

She also praised her dog walker as “forever a hero”.

Fischer tried to fight the two robbers off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semi-automatic handgun.

-AAP

 

