Television host Andrew O’Keefe has been an involuntary inpatient at a Sydney hospital since allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, a court has heard.

The 49-year-old was charged with common assault after NSW Police were called to a unit at Randwick, in the city’s eastern suburbs, in late January.

His lawyer, Kara Greiner, on Thursday handed a letter to Waverley Local Court indicating Mr O’Keefe is being treated at Prince of Wales Hospital.

Magistrate Ross Hudson, citing the letter, said Mr O’Keefe had been an involuntary patient there since January 30.

Ms Greiner told the court at the next hearing in April Mr O’Keefe would apply to have the matter dealt with under mental health legislation.

However, she agreed an “indicative” plea of guilty could be noted, in the event of the application failing.

“There’s a dispute as to the facts,” Ms Greiner said.

According to court documents, Mr O’Keefe allegedly assaulted haematologist Orlee Lavee.

He didn’t appear at the last court mention of the case two weeks ago.