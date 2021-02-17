Mia Farrow and her famous children are set to tell all in a documentary series that will revisit her bitter custody battle with director Woody Allen.

A trailer for Allen v. Farrow will see Mia, daughter Dylan Farrow and son Ronan Farrow chronicle the events of the early 1990s, from their lives as a happy family, to the allegations of abuse and rape against Allen.

Combining new and old interviews with the story’s key players, court documents, intimate home videos, police evidence and never-before-heard audio tapes, the docuseries is set to refuel one of the most disturbing cases in Hollywood.

“I was over-the-moon happy, but that’s the great regret of my life. I wish I’d never met him,” Farrow reveals in the trailer.

Dylan, who has claimed for decades that Allen sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old, said she hopes the series will remedy “so much misinformation” surrounding the events of 1992.

Allen v. Farrow will feature first-hand accounts of disturbing moments within the marriage, like when Mia “struggled to breathe” after finding graphic photos of her 20-year-old adopted daughter in Allen’s home.

Ronan, who is now an acclaimed journalist known for his investigative reporting on the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, will also detail his discovery of the 1992 and 1993 court documents relating to the case.

“My reaction was, ‘Well, holy s—!’” Ronan says.

The new series will air on HBO on February 21, but streaming in Australia has not yet been announced.

Back to 1992

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Mia and Allen were considered one of the most powerful and well-known couples in the entertainment industry.

Allen was widely criticised for his sexual relationship with Mia’s 20-year-old adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, (whom he would go on to marry), and for allegedly molesting his adopted daughter, Dylan.

Allen has vehemently denied all claims made by his then-seven-year-old daughter.

Despite the allegations, which Mia and Dylan have maintained throughout the years, Allen continued on to enjoy an illustrious career working with Hollywood’s biggest names including Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson and Selena Gomez.

The furore around Allen was reignited in 2014 when Dylan penned a harrowing open letter for The New York Times in which she recounts in graphic detail the abuse she allegedly suffered.

Following the MeToo movement, a number of stars have expressed their regret at working with Allen, and have even gone on to withdraw their previous support.

Kate Winslet, who worked with Allen and pedophile Roman Polanski (who has been living in France since the 1970s to escape sentencing in the US for drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl), condemned the director in a recent interview.

“It’s like, what the f— was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” Winslet told Vanity Fair.