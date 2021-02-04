Money is one thing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump won’t have to worry about as they grow accustomed to life after the White House.

The couple’s annual public financial disclosure reports show they received between $US23.7 million and $US120.6 million ($31 million and $158.4 million) in combined income outside their senior positions in the Trump administration.

The disclosure report details everything Trump and Kushner were paid for through 2020 until President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021.

They also list income and asset values, but are shown in ranges as wide as “$100,001 – $1,000,000”, which is why their exact income is hard to pinpoint.

Ethics watchdog, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), reported the findings.

And while $120 million seems like a completely life-altering figure to the rest of us, the Kushner/Trump brood might be looking for ways to save a few pennies.

Not-so-strapped for cash

Like everyone else, it seems Kushner and Trump also felt the financial pinch of the pandemic.

Well, maybe not quite like everyone else.

The couple’s reported income saw a considerable drop since 2019, when they disclosed earnings of between $US36 million and $US157 million ($47 million and $206 million).

Before you pull out a tiny violin, consider that as the pair made as little as $US23.7 million last year, 10.74 million fellow Americans were unemployed.

In 2019, Trump earned $US4 million from her stake in a luxury Washington DC hotel owned by her father.

But even that took a dive amid the crash of the hospitality and tourism industries during the pandemic, and she only received $US1.4 million in 2020.

Among her other ventures, mainly relating to her father’s businesses, Trump’s disclosure report revealed a number of ‘future interests’ for which she lists no income.

These include a golf course in Bali, a license deal in India, a future golf course in Dubai and hotel construction in New York.

Kushner has also listed his substantial property holdings, as well as the couple’s art collection which is valued between $US5 million and $US25 million.

Notably, none of the income listed on the couple’s financial disclosure report for 2020 came from the businesses she ran prior to entering the White House.

Trump and Kushner appear eager to keep up appearances in their new Florida digs, which is rumoured to be costing them almost $US20,000 per month.

The couple also recently scooped up a plot of land on the illustrious Indian Creek Island, also known as ‘the Billionaire’s Bunker’, for a cool $42 million.