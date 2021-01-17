Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s new ‘billionaire bunker’ neighbours may have already given them the cold shoulder, before the couple’s big sea change.

A source has claimed the couple, who bought a plot on the exclusive Indian Creek Island, won’t be able to join the island’s even-more-exclusive country club.

“You have to be nominated and make a formal application. But it only takes one member to object against any new member, and many members are objecting, particularly after the events at the Capitol on January 6,” the source told Page Six.

“The Indian Creek Country Club members are very picky and the word is that Javanka need not apply.

“Jared and Ivanka can lunch with their fellow ‘patriots’ at Mar-a-Lago.”

The country club currently boasts roughly 300 members and has initiation fees of more than $US150,000 ($193,089).

Billionaire bunkers

After her father’s humiliating presidential election loss in early November, all eyes have been on Ms Trump to see exactly what she’ll do next.

It seems Ms Trump and husband Kushner’s post-White House life has finally been decided, and it includes relocating to an exclusive private island known as the “billionaires’ bunker”.

The couple have reportedly sunk $US31.8 million ($42.8 million) into a plot of land in opulent Indian Creek Island in Miami.

Life after DC will include a leafy three-quarters of a hectare, nearly 100 metres of private waterfront, a private country club and golf course, and some of Florida’s tightest security.

The Trump/Kushner brood won’t have to worry about noisy neighbours or unwanted visitors either, as a 13-man police force patrols the island and looks after its 29 residents. There’s also a 24/7 armed boat patrol.

Lot 4, the plot the couple are buying, is rumoured to belong to Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

Notable neighbours include Victoria’s Secret angel Adriana Lima, billionaire Jeff Soffer, former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman and billionaire Carl Icahn.

Yearly taxes for island residents are an affordable-for-some $US472,764 ($637,457).

And while the sea change might feel miles away from their busy lifestyles as White House advisers, Ms Trump, Mr Kushner and their three children won’t be far from family.

Indian Creek Island is just over an hour away from Donald Trump’s Palm Beach paradise, the Mar-a-Lago club.

It is also close to Mr Kushner’s younger brother, Joshua, and his supermodel wife, Karlie Kloss.

They recently bought a $US22 million home in Miami before the birth of their first child.

Ms Trump and Mr Kushner will keep their apartment on New York City’s swish Park Avenue, but the decision to swap Washington for sunny Miami comes as reports suggest they are unable to return to their pre-presidency lifestyle in the Big Apple.

A former friend said their old friends in New York were likely to give the couple the cold shoulder, Vanity Fair reports.

“Everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public will steer clear,” the magazine reported.

Another former acquaintance said the couple’s new social circle would be a far cry from the previous one.

“They will probably be welcomed by real estate types and that group of Upper East Side and Palm Beach families that read about themselves in Quest magazine but don’t matter,” the acquaintance said.

“There will always be private dinner parties for them to attend, but they will be the entertainment.”