Actor and one-time Bond girl Tanya Roberts is still alive, despite her representative and her partner bizarrely confirming her death on Monday (local time).

The 65-year-old is reportedly still in hospital in a critical condition after she collapsed on Christmas Eve.

But fans have been left feeling confused and suspicious at the unusual circumstances surrounding the reports.

Just so you understand the insanity of the false death of Tanya Roberts…

Her HUSBAND who's at the hospital with the ALIVE Tanya told the rep AND family that she died. I don't…I don't…I've got nothing. https://t.co/8HnPVR8Zqd pic.twitter.com/1JejkJgqT1 — TinyVillain (@villain_tiny) January 4, 2021

Mike Pingel, who represents Roberts, not only falsely confirmed her death with TMZ, but also co-ordinated a press release announcing the sad news.

Roberts’ boyfriend, Lance O’Brien (who has been inaccurately referred to as her husband), received an emotional phone call during an interview with Inside Edition where he found out his partner was still alive.

O’Brien had claimed earlier that he visited Roberts’ death bed and held her as she “faded”.

He then left the hospital without speaking to medical staff, believing she had already died.

Pingel told TMZ that he had collected O’Brien from the hospital, and even quoted O’Brien’s description of his last moments with Roberts.

“As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes.”

But shortly after the story made headlines, O’Brien received the call informing him that Roberts was still alive – and the moment was caught on film.

In the interview, O’Brien sobs in disbelief at the news.

“Now you’re telling me that she’s alive?” he said.

“Oh, thank the Lord, thank God.

“The hospital has told me she’s alive. They’re calling me from the ICU.”

Roberts is currently on a ventilator at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

O’Brien confirmed the star does not have COVID-19, but due to coronavirus-related restrictions he was unable to visit her until what he believed to be her final hours.

Eighties star …

Roberts is best known for her role as Stacey Sutton in Roger Moore’s Bond film, A View To A Kill.

She also starred as Julie Rogers in the fifth season of the original Charlie’s Angels series and landed her first film break in sword and sorcery fantasy The Beastmaster.

Though she was catapulted into stardom in the mid-1980s, she felt her previous roles “pigeon-holed” her and made it difficult to find work later in her career.

“I sort of felt like every girl who’d ever been a Bond girl had seen their career go nowhere, so I was a little cautious,” she told The Daily Mail in 2015.

“I remember I said to my agent, ‘No one ever works after they get a Bond movie’ and they said to me, ‘Are you kidding? Glenn Close would do it if she could’.

“Before James Bond, I’d been in Charlie’s Angels, which pigeon-holed me, so it was always going to be hard to get myself out of that pigeon hole after that.”