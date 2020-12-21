Hugh Jackman makes workers’ Christmases with $1.2m gift

Actor Hugh Jackman is believed to be the generous donor behind $1300 cash bonuses given to all 900 employees of bootmaker RM Williams.

News Ltd is reporting that Jackman – a global boot ambassador for the famous Australian brand – has gifted $1.2 million of his own money to “show appreciation for workers’ contributions” during what has been a difficult year.

The Oscar-nominated star held a 5 per cent share in the company until it was bought by mining tycoon Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest in October, reportedly for a cool $190 million.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Forrest’s private investment company confirmed in a statement that “a former RM Williams shareholder has provided staff with a cash gift”.

However, Jackman, 51, has not commented publicly on the reported act of festive generosity.

Jackman has held onto his ambassador’s role with RM Williams, even though he no longer has shares in the company.

In October, he fronted a cheeky global ad campaign for the business, in which he wore nothing but a pair of the footwear brand’s boots.