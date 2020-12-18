‘Mad little kid’: Noel Gallagher lets rip at Prince Harry

Noel Gallagher has launched a spectacular spray at Prince Harry, calling the former senior royal a “f—ing do-gooder” and a “mad little kid”.

Former Oasis lead guitarist Gallagher – who is not unknown for having strong views – told The Matt Morgan Podcast he was shocked that anyone “takes them seriously”, slamming Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

“Prince Harry – surely no one takes him seriously?” he said.

“He’s just a mad little kid.

“I don’t like do-gooders in general, they f—ing wind me up.”

Gallagher, 53, went on to say he felt sorry for other members of the British royal family, including the Queen and Harry’s father Prince Charles and brother Prince Wiliam, because they can’t do many of the things normal people can despite their wealth.

“They’re quite mad. What a terrible f—ing s–t life they must lead, it’s just service, what a load of w–k,” he said.

He said living in Buckingham Palace would be boring – “Can’t go anywhere, can’t do anything, f—ing going to Kenya on holiday”.

Gallagher told the podcast he wasn’t afraid of dashing his chances of getting a knighthood with his tirade.

His long-estranged brother Liam, 48, had hopes of such a title, Gallagher said, but lifestyle had dashed his own chances.

“Our kid is always going on about a f—ing knighthood. Who is under the impression I’m getting a knighthood?

“I can safely say I’d say no, because for a fact I’ll never get offered one. Not through any fault of mine, just by being myself so I’m not f—ing arsed.

Gallagher is famous for his strident views on many subjects. In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine published an article titled “Looking Back in Anger: 101 Things Noel Gallagher Has Been Mad At” – with a selection that ranged from jazz through fellow rocker Jay Z to The X-Factor.

But his toughest words are usually reserved for younger brother Liam, with whom he has a long-running feud.

“He’s the angriest man you’ll ever meet,” Noel said of Liam in 2005, a few months before Oasis famously split.

“He’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup.”