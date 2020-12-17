Britney Spears’ father has defended his position as her conservator, despite her desperate pleas to have him removed from the role.

Jamie Spears said he only had his daughter’s best interests at heart, amid claims he has exploited his daughter’s fortune and mishandled her assets.

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," Mr Spears told CNN. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. "I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family." The 68-year-old revealed he hadn't spoken to his daughter since August when she originally filed to remove him from the agreement, though other sources have claimed they have been estranged for more than a year. Mr Spears' legal representative, Vivian Lee Thoreen, took aim at Spears' attorney, Sam Ingham, pinning the soured relationship on him. "Jamie's relationship with Britney is not that different than your average father-daughter relationship insofar as there has always been a mutual love and respect for each other," Ms Thoreen said. "Until Britney's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship. " In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation." But fans have pointed out that the claims made by Mr Spears and his team contradict his daughter's failed legal bid to have him removed. Jamie Spears does not love or respect Britney Spears. He just wants fat checks earned by Britney's hard work. — Arnold García (@Arnolds_Life) December 15, 2020 Legal documents also indicated she "strongly opposed" her father's control of her career. "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Mr Ingham told the judge in November.

“She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

After her father stepped down temporarily from the role last year, Spears unsuccessfully appealed to have his replacement, Jodi Montgomery, be made permanent.

The Princess of Pop has taken an indefinite work hiatus since early 2019 and hasn’t performed publicly since October 2018.

Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, backed her daughters fight for freedom and said her relationship with her father was “toxic”.