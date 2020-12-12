What not to buy: The weirdest and worst celebrity Christmas gifts

Any money-savvy/greedy celebrity knows they can throw their face on just about anything and people will buy it.

And as we approach the consumerism peak of the year, our favourite A-listers and their marketing teams are getting creative in what they can sell to us.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, or if you’re just stuck on what to buy for the office Secret Santa gift exchange, it might be wise to look elsewhere.

These gifts are all terrible.

Dolly Parton’s edible Tennessee Mountain Home

Have you ever looked at the queen of country, Ms Dolly Parton, and thought, ‘I’d really love to eat her childhood home’?

Well, now you can!

And for the totally-reasonable-and-not-at-all-ridiculous price of $US129.95 ($AU174.19).

All the Dolly Parton fans in your life will be overjoyed to receive this gingerbread house inspired by the Tennessee log cabin she grew up in in the 1940s and ’50s.

The Backwoods Barbie teamed up with Williams Sonoma to recreate the cabin that inspired her 1973 album, My Tennessee Mountain Home.

It’s what they’ve always wanted!

Snoop Dogg’s cook book

By now we have all been exposed to Snoop Dogg’s catchy Menulog jingle, but did you know the rapper’s passion for food extends to his own cook book?

Released in the lead up to Christmas in 2018, the Boss Dogg’s book, From Crook to Cook, has become a highly sought-after gift and regularly sells out over the holiday period.

Snoop’s friendship with fellow ex-con Martha Stewart, and their Emmy-nominated show, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, served as inspiration for the book.

This is the perfect gift for the culinary-inclined rap fans in your life who are keen to drop it like it’s hot in the kitchen.

Who said cooking couldn’t be badass?

Mariah Carey light-up Christmas ring

She said: “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need”, and what she meant was, ‘I need this plastic Mariah Carey light-up Christmas ring’.

The Songbird Supreme, known for creating one of the catchiest Christmas songs of all time, has leaned heavily into the holiday-themed merchandise this year.

This discounted plastic ring may be a subtle dig at ex-fiancee James Packer, who popped the question with a $US10 million rock right after Christmas in 2016.

It wouldn’t be the first time Carey has taken a public swing at Packer.

Earlier this year, the 50-year-old denied she had ever had an intimate relationship with the Australian billionaire, despite being engaged to him for the better part of a year.

At best, the ring is cheap and tacky, but at worst it’s a petty jab at her former flame – either way, it definitely belongs under your tree.

Melania Trump’s ‘I don’t give a f*** about Christmas’ top

If you know any Grinches who hate Christmas, look no further than these tops inspired by Melania Trump’s unenthusiastic Christmas comments.

OK, Ms Trump didn’t willingly put her face on this merchandise, but everyone loves a bit of political satire during the holidays so it still made the list.

The First Lady made headlines in October when now-former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff released covertly recorded tapes of her complaining about spearheading the White House Christmas decor.

“I’m working … my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Mrs Trump said.

And since there is more than one brand, including Moteefe and RedBubble, riding the FLOTUS’ coattails and making a buck out of her memorable comments, you have a few designs to choose from.

Cardi B’s Christmas WAP line

Cardi B is still counting the coin she earned from her viral song WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, that dominated airwaves this year and even spawned its own TikTok dance challenge.

The rapper is keen to keep the cash flowing in, and released her own WAP Christmas merchandise with lyrics from the song, just in time for the holidays.

Through the festive line, Cardi B has revealed herself to be a dessert enthusiast, bringing out a Christmas cookie bauble perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

The 28-year-old also wanted fans to know that size only matters when it comes to choosing the perfect candy cane.

The festive WAP line is ideal for all the sugar-fiends in your life who love lollies.