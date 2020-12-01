We’ve made jokes about Byron Bay becoming the new Hollywood, but it feels like every day, that joke is becoming more of a reality.

Celeb after celeb keeps landing in the coastal New South Wales paradise – the latest is Mark Wahlberg, who was seen touching down on a private jet in Sydney this week before boarding a second flight to Byron.

There’s scant details about what the superstar is doing here – it could be related to one of the many projects under way or in pre-production in the country.

Or maybe he’s just checking in on Zac Efron’s house, while he’s stuck in Adelaide.

While in Byron, Wahlberg could drop by the set of Nicole Kidman’s Nine Perfect Strangers and say g’day to Melissa McCarthy and Chris Evans.

It’s all happening Down Under, thanks to a mix of beautiful scenery and a boost from the Australian government to encourage international film production to bring their sets here.

Stars, stars and more stars

Everywhere you look along Australia’s eastern coast, there’s a Hollywood celeb on a movie set.

Natalie Portman is getting ready to film Thor: Love and Thunder alongside homegrown hero Chris Hemsworth in Queensland early next year.

Shooting doesn’t start until 2021, but Portman and her family have been settling into life in Sydney as she undertakes pre-production tasks.

Idris Elba – crowned People‘s sexiest man alive in 2018 – is also in Sydney, filming Three Thousand Years of Longing, by Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller.

Taken star Liam Neeson arrived in Melbourne last month to start filming blockbuster Blacklight.

Isla Fisher has brought her husband Sacha Baron Cohen back to her home town of Sydney.

The couple have apparently ditched Los Angeles, enrolling their kids in school and settling in for a laid-back Aussie lifestyle.