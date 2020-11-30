Entertainment Celebrity Cher’s lonely elephant, Kaavan, begins new life in Cambodia

Cher’s lonely elephant, Kaavan, begins new life in Cambodia

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Pakistan’s lonely elephant Kaavan has arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane to start a new life with fellow pachyderms at a local sanctuary, the culmination of years of campaigning for his transfer by American singer Cher.

Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia’s second-biggest city Siem Reap to greet Kaavan and was photographed in sunglasses, black face mask and white jacket meeting the vets who accompanied the elephant, who made the long journey in a custom-made crate.

Animal rescue organisation Four Paws said Kaavan had another 90-minute drive ahead on Monday and would likely arrive at the sanctuary after nightfall, so he would be released in daylight on Tuesday.

“Kaavan was eating, was not stressed, he was even a little bit sleeping, standing leaning at the crate wall. He behaves like a frequent flyer,” said Amir Khalil, a Four Paws vet.

“The flight was uneventful, which is all you can ask for when you transfer an elephant.”

Cher had written songs pressing for Kaavan’s release from grim, isolated conditions at Islamabad Zoo and she had spent the past few days with him in Pakistan.

The multi award-winning singer has been with a film crew documenting Kaavan’s story and said she was proud to be part of an effort to free an elephant she said had been shackled to a shed for 17 years.

Dozens of wildlife workers and experts led by Four Paws used a winch and rope to pull the sedated elephant into the crate before he was loaded onto the Russian-built cargo plane.

Kaavan’s handlers took more than 200 kilograms of food including bananas and melons to keep him busy on his journey.

Follow Us

Trending Now

new zealand
WorkSafe New Zealand charges 13 parties over White Island volcano eruption tragedy
utah monolith desert
Vanishing act adds to air of mystery around desert monolith
Lawyer X probe: More than 1000 cases tainted
nsw fire danger heat
Fire risk fears grow as more heat looms for NSW
joe biden
President-elect Joe Biden suffers ankle injury while playing with dog
PM demands apology for China’s throat-slitting meme on ADF ‘war crimes’
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video