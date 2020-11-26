Chrissy Teigen has called a journalist a “piece of sh-t” after they questioned Meghan Markle’s decision to openly share her story of miscarriage.

Teigen and husband John Legend shared their baby loss pain with the world last month.

The couple wanted to assure others that they’re not alone in suffering such an incomparable loss.

Markle had much the same sentiment when she wrote a 1000-word piece that was published in the New York Times this week.

She wrote how she and Prince Harry had experienced an “unbearable grief” that had opened their eyes to just how unfortunately common their situation was.

She said that despite the “staggering commonality of this pain”, the conversation remains “taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning”.

But the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t escape criticism even at her most vulnerable.

A journalist from the Sunday Express tweeted: “Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan’s decision to write a 1000 word op-ed about herself?”

The journalist – Marco Giannangeli – rounded off his thoughts with, “What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?”

It was in a Twitter thread that was already defending Markle from the backlash against her article.

Meghan Markle won't see the all of the nasty shit you write about her but your friends who have experienced miscarriages and the loss of a baby will. — Paisley Thomson (@PaisleyThomson) November 25, 2020

Giannangeli has since deleted his tweet, but not before Teigen could cut him down to size.

“Award for today’s absolute piece of sh-t goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of sh-t,” Teigen tweeted, before deleting.

Sorry forgot I’m trying to be nicer lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020