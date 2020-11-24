Rebel Wilson is finishing her “year of health” just as she began it, by revisiting the pricey paradise that started it all.

The 40-year-old has come full circle and is back at Austrian VivaMayr luxury medical detox centre to lose the last two kilograms and reach her goal weight of 75 kilograms.

Wilson told People that she was looking to “boost” her immune system before a big 2021.

“I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr,” Wilson said.

The VivaMayr centre, which fans have joked sounds more like a cult than a detox clinic, requires visitors to follow a number of strict and bizarre eating rules.

Visitors are prohibited from drinking cold liquids during mealtimes, they must smell their food before they eat it, and they must chew each mouthful up to 30 times.

The 100-year-old diet plan also limits raw food to the early morning or afternoon, following the ‘nothing raw after four’ approach.

Wilson had previously told People that her year of health wasn’t about reaching her goal weight, but rather learning and implementing healthier habits.

“You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn’t about that,” Wilson said.

“I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.”

Money (and calories) to burn …

During her six-day stay at the resort, Wilson engaged in a number of activities and exercise, including swimming laps, enjoying the steam room and going on lakeside hikes.

Speaking about her “year of health”, Wilson revealed she has switched out a carb-heavy diet for high protein, which has helped her drop the weight.

“Before I was probably eating 3000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” she said.

“So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon and chicken breast.”

Wilson said she was “trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance”.

“I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out Burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden’,” she said.

“I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”