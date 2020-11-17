Entertainment Celebrity ‘I won the election’: Celebs pile on Trump tweet with their own crazy claims
In a lesson on faking it ’til you make it, Donald Trump has falsely claimed he “won” the election – and celebrities have jumped on board with ridiculous claims of their own.

“I WON THE ELECTION!” Trump tweeted on Monday (local time).

Twitter was quick to flag the tweet as factually incorrect, adding a note clarifying that “multiple sources called this election differently”.

Despite losing to Democratic candidate, President-elect Joe Biden, by more than five million popular votes and a projected 74 electoral college votes, Mr Trump is refusing to concede.

In fact, the 74-year-old has doubled down on his faux victory, claiming the election was “rigged” and “stolen”.

Nothing says ‘losing gracefully’ like an all-caps Twitter tirade and allegations of theft.

Since the tweet went viral, hundreds of thousands of Twitter users and celebrities alike have used the opportunity to pile on with their own comical and absurd claims.

Australian Idol’s season two runner-up Anthony Callea joined in to rectify his devastating loss to Casey Donavan.

TND also suspects the 2004 Idol voting was “rigged” and “stolen” and intends to investigate further.

Two and a Half Men’s Jon Cryer wanted us to know that he is a part-time actor, part-time vegetable.

Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Community) wants to thank the Academy for his belated win.

Ever the opportunist, The West Wing’s Josh Malina used the chance to manifest a dream role on Netflix’s hit show The Crown. 

Coraline graphic novelist had a magical (and equally believable) revelation to share with fans.

Also spreading the magic was Supernatural’s Misha Collins.

When the world needed him most, actor Tom Payne from The Walking Dead revealed his true identity.

Eighties singer Richard Marx reminded fans that wherever you go, whatever you do, Mark Ruffalo will be right here waiting for you.

Like Callea, British football star Gary Lineker had a devastating loss of his own to clear up.

YouTuber, LGBTQIA+ rights advocate and proud lesbian Shannon Beveridge had some good news for her male followers.

