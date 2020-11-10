Kim’s former friend claims Kanye ‘brainwashed’ sisters, divorce talk swirls

Kim Kardashian West’s former best friend says Kanye West has “brainwashed” the Kardashian clan against her, as divorce rumours resurface.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, long-time Kardashian tagalong Larsa Pippen said her inseparable bond with the famous family was broken by West, whose erratic behaviour in recent months has put strain on his marriage.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” Pippen said of the falling out.

“That kinda had something to do with it.”

Kanye, 43, has openly struggled with bipolar disorder and experienced a number of episodes earlier this year during his highly publicised entry into the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person. I got my own sh-t,” Pippen said of her relationship with Kim.

The 46-year-old, who was married to NBA star Scottie Pippen for 21 years before they divorced in 2016, frequently appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After years of friendship, Pippen said things between herself and the sisters had soured when they “started to ride [Kanye’s] wave”.

“He has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking that, like, I don’t even know what,” she said.

“I don’t even know.”

Pippen found herself at the centre of social media backlash when the sisters unfollowed her earlier this year, leading many to believe she had behaved inappropriately with one of their boyfriends.

“Dude, I would never do that. That’s not even my personality. My personality is all about love and support and I’ve been there with them through everything,” she said.

“If you’re that easily swayed like the wind, do I really give a f—?”

On the rocks …

This isn’t the first time Kanye’s behaviour has caused concern for his wife and those around him.

Following his bid for presidency, Kanye posted and then deleted a number of alarming tweets about “white supremacy”, and claimed his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to lock him up.

In August, he made headlines again at a presidential rally in South Carolina, where he openly ranted and wept about initially encouraging Kim to abort their daughter, North, now seven.

Following the rant, Kim released a statement attributing her husband’s bizarre behaviour to his mental illness.

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

Kim Kardashian was spotted crying while speaking to Kanye West earlier today at a Wendys⁉️ Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are together for the first time since his rally in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/HQ0wlQa2YM — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 28, 2020

This came after multiple sources reported the marriage was on the rocks – claims the couple ignored.

Pippen claimed she resorted to blocking Kanye’s phone number after he frequently called her at odd hours to rant, which was part of the reason she claims he turned the sisters against her.

“Kanye used to call me at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning. I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like I love you, you’re the best, things will get better. I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y and Z.

“How that turned? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t. I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him.”

After many weeks of separation at his Wyoming ranch, Kanye appears to have rejoined his family on vacation following his wife’s 40th birthday.