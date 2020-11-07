Entertainment Celebrity Goodbye, daaaarling: TV legend Jeanne Little dead at 82
Australian entertainer Jeanne Little (right) with her daughter Katie. Photo: ABC
Australian entertainer Jeanne Little has died at the age of 82, her daughter Katie said on social media.

Little made her debut on the Mike Walsh Show in 1974, where she went on to win a Gold Logie and went on to appear in numerous television shows.

“My mother has left the earthly plane,” her daughter Katie said.

“This is a huge shock — but I’m so grateful.”

The zany comedian became known for her bubbly personality, wild fashion sense and her “hello darling!” catchphrase.

In 2011 Little’s daughter created the Jeanne Little Alzheimer’s Research Fund after her mother was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease.

